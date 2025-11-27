Abia Shippers Association Drag SON Before Senate Over N2m ‘Illegal Levy’

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Shippers Association has dragged the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) before the Senate over what the association called imposition of illegal levy on members.

A petition to that effect was submitted to the Senate on Thursday by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), on behalf of the association.

The petition, a brief synopsis of which was read by Abaribe during plenary, accused SON of imposing N2m on each warehouse owned by members of the association in Aba.

Putting the number of the warehouses at 2000, the petitioners said SON was targeting N4bn from the warehouse owner, in what they described as illegal imposition.

The petitioners furtger stated that findings showed that SON did not impose the said levy on any other chapter of the Shippers Association anywhere in the country.

After reading the synopsis, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, directed Senator Abaribe to lay the petition before the Senate for further legislative action.

Akpabio then referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions for investigation.

The committee was given one week to investigate and turn in its report within one week.