79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Prof. Uma Kalu Oke, the returning officer for the the 2023 Umuahia, ikwuano Federal Constituency Election has officially declared Chief. Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party winner.

Advertisement

He polled 48,199 to defeat the speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji,

who got 35,196 votes.

Enyinnaya Orji, who is the son of the former governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, is the 11th and current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.