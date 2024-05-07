Abia State Denies Hike in Tricycle Fees

By Micheal EZEH
The Abia State government has refuted claims of increased ticket and loading fees for tricycle (Keke) operators in the capital city, Umuahia. This comes amidst recent protests by tricycle operators alleging such hikes.

Responding to media inquiries, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, assured that the government would investigate the allegations.

“There is no increment of any kind. There is no loading fee. This is a new policy and I think the best thing would have been to engage the government in a discussion.

“It’s obvious they were in a hurry to go and protest. Because the government has treated them with so much compassion and kindness, it doesn’t mean that government is stupid. Don’t forget that when the governor came on board there was a tax holiday for them for months. Today, there is nothing like a loading fee. In the past, there was a loading fee. Most importantly, we will ensure that nobody is exploited,” Mr Ferdinand stated.

