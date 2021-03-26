Abia State Government Orders Restrictions Of Movement Ahead Of Saturday’s Bye-Election

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the restriction of movements in the two local government areas where a bye-election has been scheduled to hold on Saturday 27 March from 8:00pm (2000hrs) Friday, 26th March, 2021 to 6:00am (0600hrs) Sunday, 28th March, 2021.

A bye-election for Aba North/South Federal Constituency has been scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, March 27.

The governor stated this in a release signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The statement said only voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials on election duty, workers on essential duties with proper identification documents and security operatives are exempted from the restrictions.

He further directed that the usual monthly environmental sanitation exercise will go ahead on Saturday in the other 15 LGAs.

The governor called on the concerned local government chairmen to lock down their respective LGAs within the period of the clean up exercise.

Candidates for the federal constituency election have since rounded off their campaigns in readiness for the election.