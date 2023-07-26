Abia State Govt To Set Up Modular Refinery

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State government says it will establish an innovation park and a modular refinery to accelerate economic development in the state.

Okey Kanu, the commissioner for information stated that plans were underway to build the park and refinery.

Mr Kanu disclosed this while answering questions from journalists after the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said the decision to embark on the project was informed by the resolve of Mr Otti to fulfil his campaign promises to the people of Abia.

The commissioner added that the initiative would provide an avenue for the Abia government to address the issue of youth unemployment.

“A lot of investors are showing strong interest to partner government to establish the innovation park.

“The park will house an incubation centre. Those involved in manufacturing, logistics, power, modular refinery will form part of this park,” the commissioner explained.

On his part, the commissioner for petroleum and mineral resources, Joel Ogbonna, said efforts were ongoing to rehabilitate the road leading to the Osisioma depot to make the facility functional and accessible to oil marketers.

Mr Ogbonna said that the Abia government was making efforts to effect repairs on the vandalised Port Harcourt-Osisioma pipeline damaged by suspected vandals.

He added that plans were underway to set up a modular refinery in Ukwa West through public-private partnership as part of the government’s efforts to address the high cost of petroleum products.

He however blamed the high cost of petroleum products in the state on the non-operation of the Osisioma depot, and said marketers in the state now source products from Lagos and Porthacourt.