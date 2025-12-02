Abia State Parliamentary Staff Association Begins Indefinite Strike

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria has commenced an indefinite strike, protesting the non-implementation of the consolidated legislative salary structure in the state.

The strike, led by Chairman Comrade Sunday Kalu, resulted in the lockdown of the parliamentary complex.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, the chairman disclosed that the association is demanding the implementation of the salary structure, which is a long-overdue entitlement.

“We are committed to fighting for the rights and welfare of our members. The implementation of the consolidated legislative salary structure is long overdue, and we will not rest until it is achieved,” Kalu said.

“We urge the government to take immediate action to address our concerns and avoid further escalation of the situation,” he added.

The strike has brought legislative activities in the state to a standstill, with the complex currently under lock and key.

The association’s action has sparked concerns about the impact on governance and the welfare of citizens. However, the association remains resolute, vowing to continue the strike until their demands are met.

The Abia State Government has yet to respond to the strike, and it remains unclear when the issue will be resolved.