Abia State University Bans Students From Driving On Campus

The management of Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu, has banned students of the institution from driving personal cars into the campus.

The school said the move was prompted by the “flagrant display of wealth” by some students on campus.

The measure is coming one week after some ex-students of the institution suspected to be internet fraudsters were seen spraying money on some students of the school who just finished their final exams.

The management in a statement signed by the registrar, Dr Acho Elendu, on Tuesday warned the students to adhere strictly to the directive or face a severe disciplinary action.

The statement reads:

“The management of Abia State University ABSU Uturu, has banned the personal use of vehicles and flagrant display of wealth on campus.

“Henceforth, only staffs and accredited visitor would be allowed to drive their vehicles into the campus.

“Any students who violate this directive , which is in the interest of the University community, shall face severe disciplinary action.”