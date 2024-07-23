Abia State University VC Praises Alumni Association For Contributions

402 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, has commended the Zenith Environmental and Social Protection Network (ZESPRONET), an alumni association, for its significant contributions to the university’s development.

Speaking at ZESPRONET’s 2024 Annual General Meeting and Gala Night, held at Nike Lake Resort Enugu on Saturday, the Vice-Chancellor referred to the association as “A veritable partner in the development of the University through her numerous interventions in the provision of street lights on the Campus, Lithium powered Solar Light in the E- Library, donation of a 44-bed Utra Modern Postgraduate hostel, donation of 34 all in one computers, books and the tree planting project in the University”.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor who was the Chairman of the Gala dinner, was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Ogbonna Onuoha, in his remarks at the occasion, also congratulated the new Executive members of ZESPRONET elected during the AGM and urged them not to relent in their support to the University.

“ABSU has continued to excel in both Internal and Professional Examinations including Law, Nursing Sciences, Optometry and Medical Laboratory Sciences and is rated as the second best State University in Nigeria under the administration of the Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu,” he noted.

The Vice-Chancellor assured ZESPRONET of continued partnership to promote the university’s “excellence and service” motto.