Abia Teaching Hospital Staff To Receive 2 Months Salary Arrears-Ikpeazu

The Abia State Government has revealed plans to pay two months salary areas to staff of the Abia State Teaching Hospital, Aba with additional payment to be made in December .

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Eze Chikamnayo, says the payment of the two months salaries is with immediate effect.

The statement read in part: “His Excellency, the Rebuilder of Abia State, Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu in his determination to resolve the perennial intractable challenges of ABSUTH has directed the Commissioner of Finance to immediately pay two months Salaries as proposed to ABSUTH Workers immediately.

“ABSUTH Workers will also receive another bulk payment of two months salaries in December 2022.”

Recall that the members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) ABSUTH chapter, had on 1 October, 2022 applauded the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for paying seven months salary arrears to them in one tranche.

President of the association, Dr Nnamdi Erondu, confirmed that members of the association had received seven months salary arrears with a promise by the governor to ensure that the remaining outstanding will be paid.

“We are happy to inform members of the public that we are back to work at the Teaching Hospital in Aba and they can come to access our usual quality medical services. The Governor has done well to keep his promise to our members and we are hopeful that he will handle the rest as quickly as possible. All our members are back to work and ready to deliver quality service to Abians”, he had said at the time.