Abia To Announce Minimum Wage Soon -Commissioner

The Abia State Government has pledged to announce its stance on new minimum wage at the appropriate time after considering its financial capabilities.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, made this statement in Umuahia during a briefing on the outcomes of the recent State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

Contributing, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Chinedu Ekeke, reiterated the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare but emphasized the importance of synchronizing any salary adjustments with the Federal Government’s actions.

“The Federal Government is currently considering a wage review and negotiations are ongoing and at the state executive council level, we are monitoring that conversation.

“Our stand as a state government is that we do not want to go ahead of the Federal Government to make a proclamation on that because you do not know where the direction that the Federal Government is headed.

“So, it’s better for us to wait and then see what the Federal Government wants to do and then we now look at what we can afford as a state and then move,” Ekeke stated

On the alleged incessant harassment of Abia residents in Aba by the men of Police Rapid Response Team, the Deputy Chief of Staff said that harassment of people is not acceptable and would not be tolerated in the state.