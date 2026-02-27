Abia To Host Government-Business Roundtable

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has announced plans to convene a high-level business roundtable aimed at strengthening collaboration between the state government and private sector operators.

The event, themed “Government Meets Business: Abia Business Roundtable,” will take place at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia on the 5th of March, by 10:00 a.m. and will be presided over by the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti.

This was disclosed to on Friday during a press conference by the Director General, Abia State Public-Private Partnership and Investment Promotion, Mr. Chinedum Chijioke.

The Director-General of the PPP emphasized that the initiative aligns with global best practices where the private sector plays a leading role in economic growth.

“Across the globe, whether in developing or developed economies, the private sector drives the economy. What government does is to provide an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive,” he said.

“This will give the business community the opportunity to be part of shaping government policies as it relates to the business climate and economic development,” he stated.

Advertisement

The DG described the event as the first of its kind under the current administration and a major step toward institutionalizing public-private collaboration in the state.

“We are drawing business leaders from across the country and from various classes of businesses in the marketplace, but attendance is strictly by registration and invitation,” he said.

Participation is subject to prior registration. Interested business owners are required to send a WhatsApp message or text to 0808-660-8448, after which a registration link will be provided.

“If you send a WhatsApp message to that number, you will receive a link to register because we need to have the database of attendees for subsequent engagement,” he explained.

Responding to concerns that the forum might exclude small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), the DG clarified that SMEs have been adequately accommodated.

Advertisement

“If you look at the definition of SMEs, you will realize that we have made provision for them as well and we have also invited leaders of market associations who represent operators at that level,” he said.

He added that there are no rigid documentation requirements for registration.

“You just register as a business person who wants to attend. We are not asking for excessive details,” he said.

The Director-General also outlined the core functions of the PPP Office, grouping them under three broad categories: investment promotion, investment facilitation, and aftercare and advocacy.

“Investment promotion is like marketing. Investment facilitation is like sales. Aftercare and advocacy is like after-sales,” he explained.

“The Government Meets Business roundtable is part of aftercare and advocacy.

Advertisement

He stressed that the forum would provide business operators with the opportunity to present industry-specific and location-specific challenges directly to policymakers.

“It is he who wears the shirt that knows where it pinches,” he said. “We want business people to say, ‘This is the problem I am facing,’ so that government can develop policies to address those specific issues,” he said.

Addressing historical challenges associated with public-private partnerships in Africa, the DG acknowledged that policy inconsistency and poor stakeholder engagement have often led to failures.

“More often than not in Africa, public-private partnerships have failed because of policy instability and lack of stakeholder engagement,” he said.

He assured that the Abia State Government is committed to a transparent and structured approach to investor engagement.

“The era where someone writes a proposal, knows someone who knows someone, gets a stamp, and starts operating is gone,” he declared.

He revealed that some investors have been turned away for failing to meet documentation requirements.

“We had an investor who wanted 1,000 hectares in each senatorial district, but when we asked for simple documentation, he could not provide it,” he disclosed.

The DG emphasized that land acquisition for PPP projects now follows strict due process, including community consent, enumeration, survey, valuation, and compensation.

“If you deprive a community of their land, there must be value on the table, and they must receive compensation,” he stressed.

He further disclosed that several PPP projects have already received approval in principle and that tangible progress would be visible before the end of the year.

“Before the year runs out, you will see a couple of flagship PPP projects,” he said.

While clarifying that the government does not currently have grant funds set aside for distribution, the DG hinted at ongoing collaborations with financial institutions to support businesses.

“I cannot say that the government has money somewhere it wants to give out.

“But we are working with the Ministry of Industry and SMEs and the Bank of Industry to provide loan opportunities for businesses,” he noted.

He described the March 5 roundtable as a precursor to a larger investment summit where financial institutions and major investors would be fully engaged.

Also present was the commissioner for information, Okey Kanu, who described the roundtable as a strategic forum designed to foster open dialogue between government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the business community.

“The roundtable will provide a platform for the state government and relevant MDAs to exchange ideas with members of the business community, so It promises to be a very fertile ground for exchange of ideas he said,” Kanu said.

According to him, participants are being drawn from across Nigeria, cutting across different sectors and business categories.