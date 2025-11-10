Abia To Host Next South-East Taekwondo Championship.

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State has been chosen to host the next edition of South-East Taekwondo Championship.

The event will take place from 20 to 21 February, 2026.

The Chief Coach of Abia State Taekwondo, Chinasa Okoji, who disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Monday, led 19 athletes in senior, junior, cadets and kiddies’ categories to Imo State for the just concluded 7th edition of the South East Taekwondo championship.

Abia State emerged second with a total of 29 medals including 12 gold, 15 silver and 2 bronze.

The Championship, which brought together 74 athletes from four south eastern states who battled for top honours at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Dan Anyiam stadium was held on 7th and 9th November 2025.

Hosts Imo emerged medal table tops with 41 medals including 13 Gold, 15 Silver and 13 Bronze medals.Team Ebonyi went home with 8 medals including 4 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze while Enugu boasted of 4 medals including 2 Gold, 1 SIlver and 1 Bronze.

Advertisement

“We sincerely appreciate our Governor Dr. Alex Otti, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development Sir Nwobilor Ananaba and the Abia State Taekwondo Association led by Engr. Chika Chukwumerije for their massive support which propelled us greatly, secondly I would like to disclose that the 2026 Taekwondo championship is going to be held in Umuahia from 20-21,” Okoji said.

According to coach Okoji, there are plans to launch a monthly Taekwondo programme in schools across the state with the aim of raising the interest of the sport among young people and identifying talents early from grassroots.

“These tournaments help to keep our athletes in top shape ahead of bigger championships such as the National Sports festivals and international championships, so we are grateful,” he said.

Renowned Olympic bronze medalist and Chairman Abia State Taekwondo Association Engr. Chika Chukwumerije, who was making his return to the Taekwondo management scene after a four-year break, expressed delight seeing stakeholders rally together to push the grassroots development agenda, pointing out that youths deserve the right exposure and investment.

Engr. Chukwumerije revealed plans to stage the competitions five times every year in all the five South Eastern Estates while also drawing plans for his long-term idea for the sport and its athletes which he describes as ‘Taekwondo Sports Economy model’

Advertisement

“This is how to produce future champions, one brick at a time. As you know, I am looking forward to realising the ‘Taekwondo Sports Economy model’ initiative, which has to do with economic activities, opportunities, and value chains that can be created around the sport, beyond just training and competition,” he said.

Engr. Chukwumerije maintained that Taekwondo like football, basketball, or athletics has an economic ecosystem that can generate income, employment, and investment. For example, coaching and refereeing services, sportswear and equipment manufacturing/sales, event hosting and ticketing, media rights and sponsorships and so on.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, Abia’s Gold medalist in the Cadets -49kg, 12-year-old Ikechukwu Chidiebere, and 15-year-old Vivian Tobechukwu, who won 2 gold also, expressed their delight and the impact on their development.

“It has been both exciting and memorable for us. This edition is different because we got much more attention, like anything we need to succeed was provided without us asking for it ,” Chidiebere said.

“Everything was well arranged and coordinated, we are thankful to our coach, our mentor Engr. Chika Chukwumerije and the Abia State Government for attention,” Vivian said.