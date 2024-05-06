Abia Traditional Ruler Raises Alarm Over Fraudulent Real Estate Agents

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The traditional ruler of the Uzi-Amizi autonomous community in Olokoro, Umuahia South LGA of Abia State, Eze Cyril Ogbenna, has expressed deep concern over the rising activities of fake land agents defrauding land buyers within and outside his community.

During a meeting with journalists in his palace, the monarch highlighted the escalating tension caused by these fraudulent activities. He stated:

“I am facing a situation where my palace has transformed into a customary court. People whose lands were criminally sold are coming to me to lodge their complaints.

“It’s concerning to see that the selling of lands, even without the knowledge or attention of the genuine owners, is on the rise. The buyers don’t seem to care about properly investigating the land and property before paying millions to these so-called land agents.”

Eze Ogbenna condemned the actions of these individuals, labelling them as criminals who exploit the lack of a proper regulatory framework. He urged the Abia State Ministry of Lands and Housing, along with the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), to take immediate action.