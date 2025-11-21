Abia Traditional Rulers Reject Court Verdict, Insist Kanu Not Terrorists

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Traditional rulers from Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, the ancestral home of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, have insisted that their son is a freedom fighter and not a terrorist, contrary to his conviction on terrorism charges by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The royal fathers, through the Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, noted that the judgment, though deeply painful to them as fathers and leaders, does not erase what they know in truth, which is that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a terrorist but a freedom fighter who has consistently spoken out against injustice and the marginalisation of his people.

The monarchs, while insisting that their son remains innocent of the charges upon which he was convicted, assured the people that though justice delayed may be painful, justice denied cannot stand forever.

In an official statement on Friday jointly endorsed by the Chairman of the Council, Eze Sir Innocent Adiele Nwaigwe, the Secretary, Eze Chiabuotu Emelike, as well as their patrons, Eze Sir Nzenwata Mbakwe and Eze Eddy Ibeabuchi, the Traditional Rulers recalled that for over a decade, their illustrious son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has stood before the courts of Nigeria, enduring trials, detentions, and unimaginable hardships.

“We insist, as we have always done, that our son remains innocent of the charges brought against him. The decisions pronounced by Justice James Omotosho do not diminish his spirit, nor do they extinguish the hope of millions who believe in justice, fairness, and the rule of law.”

The royal fathers expressed disappointment over the judgment but said they were optimistic that Kanu would ultimately get justice.

“Justice delayed may be painful, but justice denied cannot stand forever.

“As custodians of ancestral wisdom, we remind the nation that the wheels of justice, though sometimes slow, ultimately grind toward truth. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu retains the legal and constitutional right to appeal this judgment all the way to the Supreme Court, which has, in previous times, spoken to the irregularities surrounding his being in court.

“With unwavering faith, we believe that no matter how long the night lingers, morning must come and our son shall one day walk free again.”

The monarchs renewed their appeal to President Bola Tinubu to apply a political solution to Kanu’s matter.

“We, therefore, renew and strengthen our earlier appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise the prerogative of mercy vested in his office.

“We implore him to grant a presidential pardon to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and release him to us, his fathers, his community and his people who have watched this prolonged trial with patience, restraint and respect for the laws of our country.”

“As Royal Fathers, we sue for peace and calm. We call for unity and restraint amongst our youths and all who are pained by this development. Let no one take the law into their own hands. Let wisdom guide our actions and courage guide our hearts.

“The ancestral ancient kingdom of Umuahia land stands firm. Our spirits do not bow as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains our son, our pride and our hope.”

They appreciated all those who stood by Kanu all through the trial and reaffirmed their continued solidarity with him.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all who offered their support and remained steadfast throughout the duration of the case at the Federal High Court. Your unwavering commitment and solidarity did not go unnoticed, and we proudly recognise each of you as true heroes.”