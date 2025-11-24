Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit To Foster Economic Cooperation, Says Amankwe

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State is set to host the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit/Product Exhibition from November 25-27, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, with the theme “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity” to foster Economic Cooperation and Partnership.

The summit aims to explore business opportunities in key sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, textile fashion, energy, and infrastructure.

Speaking during a press conference in Umuahia on Sunday evening, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnership, Green Amankwe, announced that over 21 Turkish and hundreds of Nigerian investors have registered to participate.

“The administration of Governor Alex Otti has put a lot of effort into creating a more favourable investment atmosphere for investors from within and across the globe and we have 21 Turkish and hundreds of Nigerian registered to participate,” Amankwe said.

The event will provide opportunities for business-to-business meetings, promoting trade cooperation and strategic joint ventures.

Turkish partners, including Mr. Erdal Fatih Tozoglu and Mr. Banw Yenlikaya, described the summit as an important step towards strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and partnership.

Advertisement

“The Abia-Turkiye summit marks an important step towards strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and partnership, highlighting Turkey’s long-standing commitment to advancing mutually beneficial ties with Africa,” Tozoglu said.

The Abia State Government has ensured adequate arrangements for a successful event, collaborating with various chambers of commerce and industry.

Governor Dr. Alex Chioma Otti’s administration has created a favorable investment environment, and the summit is expected to boost the state’s economy.

Chief Amankwe thanked the media for their support, saying, “We believe that your positive coverage of our activities can significantly shape public perception and enhance credibility.”