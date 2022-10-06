Abia Undergraduate Gives Birth To Quintuplets At FMC Umuahia

By Iro Oliver Stanley
Abia Undergraduate Gives Birth To Quintuplets At FMC Umuahia

A 24-year-old final year student of Micheal Okpara University Of Agriculture ( MOUAU), Oluomachi Lynda Nwojo, on Tuesday gave birth to a set of five babies at Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Abia State.

A native of Amamba Abriba in Ohafia LGA of the state, she gave birth to 3 girls and 2 boys. Both mother and babies are said to be in good health condition.

Mr.Prince Krux ,from Ikwuano Local Government Area of the state, whose wife delivered a bouncing baby girl in the same hospital shared the news on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to us. My wife delivered a beautiful baby girl.

“While in the FMC postnatal ward at about 9:02pm On 03/10/2023 Monday night

“A woman delivered Quintuplets 5 Babies; 3 Girls and 2 Boys. The baby boys are at FMC Inborn, while 3 Girls are in postnatal unit with their mother.

“This is an invitation to every good Nigerian, Abians.”

He tagged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, Nkechi along with the Speaker of the state house of assembly.

