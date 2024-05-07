Abia Unveils Road Projects, Announces Free Business Support For SMEs

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Alex Otti will on Monday, launch the reconstruction of two key roads in Abia. This was made known on Monday by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu during a press briefing with newsmen.

The 3.5km Osisioma-Ekeakpara Road and the 2.5km Umuode-Bakassi Road in Aba are expected to play a vital role in revitalizing the state’s industrial sector, particularly the Osisioma Industrial Complex.

“That road is a very important one because it has infrastructural facilities that will drive the Osisioma Industrial Complex which the state government has started rebuilding. So,on Wednesday His Excellency will be at ABA to flag the road off,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner also announced a collaborative effort with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). He told newsmen that Professor Moji Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, will visit Abia on May 15th.

The Commissioner further disclosed, that during the visit, a combined total of 175 free Certificates of Accreditation for Business (CAC) registrations will be offered by both the state government and NAFDAC.

“More importantly, she will meet with stakeholders in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises sector particularly those involved in food, health supplements and the production is various medications. There’s this drive towards ensuring that there’s compliance with certain standards in all those fields to ensure that those who produce the things that people consume stick to certain standards to safeguard the lives of our people.

“During that engagement, the state government will provide about 150 free CAC registrations for Abians and that’s through the Ministry of Digital Economy and SMEs. NAFDAC has promised that they would provide 25 free CAC registrations and certifications. The State government will complement that effort by providing 150 free CAC registrations for Abians.” he added.