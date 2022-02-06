Abia Varsity Summons Parents Over Students’ Flamboyant Lifestyle On Campus

The Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, has summoned a town hall meeting with the parents and guardians of all students of the university.

This was contained in a statement signed by the school’s registrar, Acho Elendu, on Friday.

According to the statement, the town hall meeting is scheduled to be held at the Auditorium of the university on Thursday, February 10, 2022, by 11 am.

Part of the statement read, “It will be expedient for all parents and guardians to attend, as crucial decisions would be taken in the interest of their children, wares and the University.

“All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed. All should be seated by 10.30 am.”

Recall that the university had last week banned students from using personal vehicles on campus due to alleged flamboyant lifestyle of some of the students.

The ban was contained in a statement signed by the registrar.