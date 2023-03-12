ABIA: ‘We’ll Feed On Their Liver’- PDP Threatens To Kill Anyone To Win Governorship Election

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the Abia Gubernatorial election scheduled for March 18, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to secure victory for it’s candidate even if it means sacrificing human lives.

Advertisement

The threat was issued during a recent campaign in the state where one of the party’s chieftains was captured in a 2:50 minutes viral video proclaiming the party’s victory ahead of the March 18, exercise.

While motivating the party faithful, the chieftain spoke in one of the state’s dialects, Ngwa, saying, “I am telling you, nobody should be afraid of the opposition. Instead that we will not succeed, we will sacrifice human beings as scapegoats.

“Instead of us to lose this (election), we will use human heads for sacrifice. We have consulted the spirits and humans and they confirmed our victory (in the coming election). We will fight whoever wants to stop us and feed on their liver.”

He called for calm and resilience, assuring the supporters that the party will “mobilise you with money”.

Advertisement

He added, “The charm we will use for the mission is beneath our bed. I tell you Amadioha (Igbo deity) kills even without blood but we will feed it with blood this time.

“The dead will not fight this battle for us, we will fight it ourselves. All young men should do whatever they can to make sure they don’t become victims. We are prepared far more than the way we did in 2015. We will not miss this opportunity because if we do we will regret it”.

The threat comes amid the rising profile of the Labour Party in the state whose governorship candidate, Alex Otti, is believed to be popular among the electorate.

The LP won six out of the eight seats in the House of Representatives and one senate seat in the just concluded February 25, National Assembly elections.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu also lost his bid for the senate as he fell to Enyinnaya Abiribe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Advertisement

The PDP has been the dominant party in the state since 1999, and had won all governorship elections.

Recall that PDP’s governorship flag bearer, Okey Ahiwe, had emerged following the death of Uchenna Ikonne, the former candidate who was reported to have died after a brief illness.

The race for the governorship in Abia is a contest between continuity and a paradigm shift.

The emergence of LP’s Alex Otti, a third-time contender who defected from APGA, was the game changer of the governorship race.

Others include APGA’s Greg Ibe, Young Peoples Party (YPP)’s Nana Nwafor, and All Progressives Congress (APC)’ Ikechi Emenike.