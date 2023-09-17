Abia Widows Protest Against Alleged Plan To Sabotage Otti’s Government

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was confusion in Umuahia on Saturday following a protest staged by about 500 widows clad in black attires.

The women, who described themselves as ‘Widows United for the Liberation of Abia’, took to some streets in the state capital in what they called ‘Liberation March’.

The widows, including old and middle-aged women, were placing a curse on those allegedly working against the progress of Abia State.

Holding long sticks and raising their hands in prayers, the women moved from Library Avenue to Okpara Square, before heading to some other parts of the city.

It was not known if they were sponsored or if they gathered from different parts of the state on their own, but a banner they held indicated that they belonged to a group known as ‘The cry of the widows network, Abia State Chapter’.

The liberation march led to gridlock on major roads in the state capital as motorists were stuck in traffic.

The leader of the group Apostle Oriaku Okezie, explained that the group never protested against Governor Alex Otti.

Rather, he said that they have gathered to pray against all criminality in the land and every plan to unseat Governor Alex Otti.

He revealed that the emergence of Otti is an answered prayer for the group, because they had prayed for free and fair elections.

“God Will punish those using our prayer summit to blackmail Governor Otti”, he declared.

Reacting to the rumours by the opposition party in the state that the protest was against the governor, the special adviser to governor Otti on Media and Publicity Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma through his social media handle (Facebook)simply wrote “They are trending a false story that Widows are protesting against Governor Otti.

“They are pathetic, bitter, broken, frustrated and have become extremely vicious hence their determination to take their falsehood to the extreme”.