Abia Workers’ Salaries To Be Paid Before 28th Of Every Month

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reassured Abia workers that their salaries would be paid before the 28th of every month.

Advertisement

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser to the governor on Media and publicity stated this on Friday during a Flo FM interactive program called The Platform.

He said Otti’s government will not complain but face governance.

He revealed that the government is trying to set the record straight by telling Abians the level of indebtedness left by the past administration.

According to Ekeoma,”The PDP administration insulted sensibilities of Abians. We are here to face governance and not to complain or chase anyone. We are only trying to set the record straight by telling Abians the level of indebtedness.

“During Dr Alex Otti’s inaugural speech, he said workers will earn their salary on or before the 28 of every month emphatically.

Advertisement

“Now it’s even funny and disgusting that somebody will come on air and be proud and boldly say that they left April salary for them, that means your government was none existence. Why do you leave April salary for us when you were still the government in power. So that’s actually one of the reasons why a lot of people are saying these guys are bunch of jokers because for you to be as a government there are things when you say these things you see you are insulting the sensibilities of Abians and you are trying to make them look moronic that they don’t know anything to ask you questions.

“So a government that was in power until the 29th May is saying he left April salary for his successor, how does it sound?, May salary came in before the 20th of May. Go and verify”.

He accused Ikpeazu’s former aide, Ikechukwu Iroha, of lying by saying Ikpeazu did not pay April and May salaries because there was network problem, and

that when the problem was resolved, Alex Otti already stopped them from accessing Abia State account.

“How could he have stopped a sitting governor who is still in charge or is Nigeria a banana republic where a governor elect will stop a sitting governor because no court will even grant you that request to stop the governor from the state funds,” he said.