Abia Workers Suspend Strike After Meeting With Otti
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia State has suspended the industrial action embarked upon by workers in the state three weeks ago.
The union in a statement sign by Comrade Paschal Iheme Nweke, Chairman of the NLC Caretaker Committee and Comrade Pastor Emma Alozie, NLC secretary in the state, said the decision was made after due consultations with the national leadership of NLC following an emergency State Administrative Council Meeting of the Abia chapter held on Saturday, 27th of May.
At the meeting, the Governor-elect, Alex Otti reportedly made some promises to the workers.
The statement directed all workers to resume work immediately, effective from midnight of Saturday.
Members of the Abia NLC had a few weeks ago embarked on indefinite strike over non- payment of several months of accumulated salary arrears.