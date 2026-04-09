Abia Youths Endorse Otti For 2027

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The Bende Youths’ Consultative Forum (BYCF), the apex socio-political youth body in Bende Local Government Area, has endorsed Governor Alex Otti for re-election in 2027, stressing that continuity is necessary to consolidate ongoing reforms and sustain development across Abia State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Chief Emenike Okorie (FCA), Omenma, the Forum noted that Governor Otti’s administration has restored public confidence in governance through transparency, inclusiveness, infrastructural renewal, and people-centered leadership.

According to the group, the ongoing transformation in Bende communities is a clear reflection of a government committed to delivering tangible dividends of democracy.

The Forum particularly appreciated the Governor’s inclusive leadership style, citing strategic appointments extended to indigenes of Bende, including the appointment of Frank Iheanyi Chinasa as Abia State Liaison Officer in Abuja, which it described as a recognition of Bende’s contributions to the growth and unity of Abia State.

It also applauded the reconstruction of the Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Igbere Road, describing it as a critical intervention already boosting economic activities, improving connectivity, and enhancing living standards across the constituency. While expressing satisfaction with ongoing projects.

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They further commended the Otti, for what it described as remarkable and transformative developmental strides across the state, particularly within Bende Federal Constituency.

The Forum also declared support for the aspiration of Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso to represent Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2027, stating that his emergence would create a strategic synergy between federal representation and state development efforts.

It added that such alignment would attract federal projects, expand youth empowerment opportunities, and strengthen legislative advocacy for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare, while also institutionalizing grassroots empowerment initiatives already demonstrated through his humanitarian engagements.

The Bende Youths’ Consultative Forum reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of a New Abia and pledged continued support for policies and initiatives that promote fairness, development, and inclusive governance, emphasizing that every community must feel the impact of good governance.

The Forum however appeals for urgent government intervention on key road projects, including the Igbere–Ozuitem–Bende Road and the Isiegbu Ozuitem–Umuhu Ezechi–Amaeke Abam Ring Road, noting that their completion would significantly improve agricultural transportation, commerce, rural integration, and security accessibility.