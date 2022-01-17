Abians Trek On Uncompleted Osisioma Flyover To Protest Gov Ikpeazu’s Derogatory Comment

Residents of Abia State on Monday, protested a derogatory comment by the Governor of the State, Okezie Ikpeazu, that those asking him about the completion date of the Osisioma Flyover in Aba, commercial city of the state cannot even boast of owning a car.

The Governor had while speaking last Monday during a call in program with Magic FM radio Aba, said the completion date of the project should not be of concern to anyone

The flyover was flagged off on 20th January, 2017 and the construction was given to a Chinese company.

The overpass is expected to become the first ever inter-change flyover in the state when eventually completed.

As of January 10, this year when the interview was conducted on the Governor by the radio station, the project was still under construction.

The Governor had when asked during the radio program to tell Abians the reasons behind the delay in completion of the flyover, told the journalist that people should stop worrying about the completion date.

He said when the project was conceptualised, many people never gave him a chance that he would build the flyover, adding that some Abians even went as far as mocking the project by calling it “center table.”

He had said, “The question I’m asking is, what’s you people’s concern with the flyover? Am I not the one that started it?

“I started the flyover and I have been funding it with the little money we have and people should not bother about the flyover. Those that even asked about the flyover don’t even have a car.”

But in protest of his comments, many Abians were seen in a video trekking on top of the uncompleted bridge.

Some of the residents asked in the video rhetorically that “Is it possible to walk on a fly over.”

Ikpeazu had in recent times come under the hammer of indigenes of the state for failing to complete the flyover project he started over four years ago.

A viral video on social media had shown a resident of Abia mocking Ikpeazu over the project that has continued to earn him lots of criticism.

In one of the video that was shared on the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Facebook page, a man was seen “praying” for his fellow travelers who boarded a night bus from Aba to an unknown destination.

He also prayed to God to “baptize” Governor Ikpeazu to enable him “work” in the city of Aba to alleviate the sufferings of road users in the city.

The man wondered if the Osisioma road project being constructed by the governor is a “flyover or center table”.

It is expected that the Osisioma flyover would add value to the city of Aba and help motorists and other road users ply the city’s routes without hitches if completed.