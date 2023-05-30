Abidemi Resigns From Unilever Two Months After Appointment As Executive Director

Abidemi Ademola has resigned from Unilever Nigeria Plc two months after she was appointed as an Executive Director, the company said on Tuesday.

Ademola was appointed to the role of ED effective 16th March 2023.

But in a twist of events, Ademola tendered her resignation, according to the consumer goods maker.

Unilever said it has “considered and approved the resignation of Mrs. Abidemi Ademola as an Executive Director with effect from 31st May 2023.

Ademola has spent years in Unilever giving her legal expertise to the company over a distinguished 27-year career at Unilever.

“Mrs Ademola’s replacement on the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria will be announced in due course,” the company added.