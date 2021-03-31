Abike Decries Illegal Migration As 418 Nigerian Women, Children Evacuated From Saudi

52 SHARES Share Tweet

About 418 stranded Nigerians, including women and children, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday from Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which disclosed this via a tweet, added that the returnees were evacuated through Saudi Air.

Photos shared by NIDCOM showed women and children among the returnees.

Recall that on Monday, 255 Nigerians were also evacuated from Saudi to the country.

Based on the federal government’s standard covid-19 procedures, returnees who came into the country were quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp, among other isolation centers.

“In line with the COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19,” it stated.

But in her reaction, the Chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said it was violation of international laws for people to unlawfully enter other countries.

She asked those engaging in it to stop forthwith.

“Pls avoid illegal migration,” she stated while retweeted NIDCOM’s evacuation update.