Abiodun Gifts Tinubu Warrior Sword To Tackle Crime

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Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his recent visit to the state, during which several key infrastructure projects were commissioned.

Recall Tinubu on Saturday visited Ogun State to commission the Gateway International Airport located in Iperu, alongside the unveiling of the state-owned airline, Gateway Air.

The event marked a major milestone in the state’s infrastructure drive, with the projects expected to boost transportation, logistics and economic activities within the region.

The commissioning ceremony, which was broadcast live, also underscored collaboration between the federal and state governments in advancing development initiatives.

The President is also expected to inspect and commission additional projects across sectors, including transportation, energy, agriculture and security, as part of efforts to strengthen economic growth in the state.

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Abiodun in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealed that he presented the President with a ceremonial sword as a symbolic gesture.

“Yesterday, I had the honour and privilege to visit and thank the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, for the historic visit to Ogun State to commission the Gateway International Airport, Gateway Airlines, welcome the first cargo airline, and other landmark projects,” he said.

The governor explained that the presentation of the sword was tied to Tinubu’s traditional title and leadership role, urging him to continue efforts to tackle national challenges.

“I presented him with a ceremonial sword in his esteemed capacity as the Jagaban (leader of warriors/conquerors), urging him to continue his war on crime and criminality, anti-corruption, and particularly as he embarks on the second-term re-election,” Abiodun added.

He also reaffirmed the state’s political support for the president, assuring that they are solidly behind him.