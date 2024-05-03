‘Absolutely Insane’- Klopp Slams Premier League For Early Kick-Off Fixtures, Poor European Performances

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Liverpool coach, Jürgen Klopp has slammed the Premier League and their broadcast partners for the early kick-off fixtures.

The German expressed his disdain for the schedule which he described as “absolutely insane” on Friday.

The early kick-off schedule is the 12.30pm matches on Saturdays, the slot belongs to broadcaster TNT. It has continually drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders in the Premier League.

Klopp said: “I was actually waiting for Amnesty International to go to them. I would like to be part of that meeting when someone says ‘Liverpool 12:30’ and the whole room is bursting into laughter.”

“I had a discussion only the other day with colleagues from our favourite TV channel which I will definitely not watch again, TNT, and they said they pay us to play football but I don’t see it that way, football pays them.”

“Liverpool being asked to play “Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is a crime”.

Liverpool have featured in 45 early kick-offs – more than any other Premier League club since Klopp took over in 2015 and they have won 22 matches, losing eight and recording 15 draws.

Klopp also blamed the Premier League for English teams’ poor performances in European competitions this season, claiming the players are overworked.

He said: “Seeing Aston Villa lose last night it means no English team will be in a European final, we should ask, do we decrease the intensity for the players?”

“If no English team is in a European final, have we underperformed? The PL is best in the world, not overrated, the players [overworked]. Someone needs to help the people, cut off one game.”

“Two more CL games next season and you can cut off League Cup semi two legs.”

“You have to become a part of football again and not just the squeezer, that is some advice from an old man on the way out. People can survive without match-days from time to time.”

According to Premier League rules, no team can be in the lunchtime slot more than six times in a season and no team involved in a Thursday night match can be selected to play in the time slot.

Liverpool, who have failed to win their last two Premier League games, will be in action against Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield.