ABSU Rusticates Abia Legislator For Exam Malpractice

A member of the Abia State House of Assembly, Ginger Obinna Onwusibe, has been rusticated for one academic session by the Abia State University for examination malpractice.

This was revealed in a letter addressed to him by the Registrar of the university, Acho Elendu, dated June 1, 2022, a copy of which is in possession of THE WHISTLER.

Onwusibe is an undergraduate Law student at the university. The lawmaker recently dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state for the Labour Party.

According to the letter, the decision was in line with the recommendations of an investigative panel set up to probe the allegation that some persons wrote his examination for him while using his name..

The panel said one Chidera Hackney Opara and Anthony Ugonna Chigozie during the first and second semester of the 2018/2019 academic session, impersonated Onwusibe to write exams in: Law 211- Family Law, Law 225- Legal System and Law 217- Constitutional Law.

Justifying his rustication, the Registrar wrote, “In consideration of the findings and recommendations of the Report of the Investigative Panel on the alleged examination misconduct by you, Mr.Onwusibe, Ginger Obinna, having been aided by Opara , Chidera Hackney and Chigozie, Anthony Ugonna during the 2018/2019 academic session , Management noted as follows:

“That Opara, Chidera Hackney admitted impersonating you,Onwusibe, Ginger Obinna on mutual agreement, in the first semester and second semester , 2018/2019 examinations in the following courses: : Law 211- Family Law, Law 225- Legal System and Law 217- Constitutional Law.

“That having established the fact that the answer booklets in the above examination papers which were in your name but in the handwriting of Opara, Chidera Hackney, you were found guilty of examination misconduct.”

The management of the university resolved that Onwusibe would retake the 200-level courses for another academic year.

The letter reads, “Management accepts the recommendation of the Investigative Panel to rusticate you from the University for one academic session, 2021/2022, in accordance with the Academic Regulation of the University.

“You are hereby rusticated for one academic session for examination misconduct in accordance with the Academic Regulation of the University.”