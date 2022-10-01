ABSUTH Doctors Return To Work After Payment Of Seven Months Salary Arrears

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Resident doctors at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital have commended the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for paying their seven months salary arrears.

President of the association, Dr Nnamdi Erondu, disclosed the news to journalists in Aba on Saturday.

He confirmed that members of the assocation received seven months arrears each with a promise by the governor to ensure that the outstanding arrears will be paid.

“We are happy to inform members of the general public that we are back to work at the Teaching Hospital in Aba and they can come to access our usual quality medical services. The governor has done well to keep his promise to our members and we are hopeful that he will handle the rest as quickly as possible.

“All our members are back to work and ready to deliver quality service to Abians”, he said.

On accreditation of the teaching hospital, Dr Erondu assured that the members will work with the authorities to ensure that all relevant issues are quickly resolved for the benefit of students and members of the public.