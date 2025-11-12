ABU Mourns As First Female Broadcasting Professor Dies At 67

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Renowned Professor of Mass Communication at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Ladi Adamu, has passed away at the age of 67.

The first female professor of broadcasting in Northern Nigeria succumbed to a prolonged battle with breast cancer.

Adamu’s death was confirmed on Wednesday by her colleague, Associate Prof. Muhammad Hashim Suleiman, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, through a post on his official Facebook page.

Her passing has thrown the ABU community, particularly the Mass Communication Department, as well as her students and alumni, into deep mourning.

Born on July 17, 1958, in Yaba, Lagos, Adamu hailed from Plateau State, Nigeria. She was the daughter of the late Sergeant Major Adamu Pankshin, the first Nigerian to become Regimental Sergeant Major of the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers in Kaduna. Professor Adamu’s early life was spent in Kaduna, where she attended Children’s School, Ribadu Cantonment, and later Queen Amina College, Kakuri.

Adamu’s academic journey took her to Columbia College, Los Angeles, California, where she obtained a B.A. in Mass Communication, specializing in radio and television. She also earned a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication from City University, London, with credits transferred to Columbia College. She furthered her education with an MA in Communication Arts (Film) from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California, and a PGD in Development Studies from Mount Carmel Golda Meir Institute, Haifa, Israel.

Adamu began her professional career as a Public Relations Officer at the Nigerian Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, between 1982 and 1984. She later worked as a News Editor at NYSC, NTA Jos, from 1984 to 1985, and at the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA Jos, between 1985 and 1987. In 1999, she joined the Department of Mass Communication at ABU, Zaria, where she rose through the ranks to become the first female professor of broadcasting in Northern Nigeria.

In an interview six years ago, Adamu shared insights into her life and career. “I am fortunate to have parents who encouraged me to go to school early in life and gave me a sound educational foundation,” she said. “My mother was the literary one. She was a good storyteller, especially at night before going to bed. That made me study broadcast journalism because I love writing.”

Adamu emphasised the importance of broadcasting, saying, “Broadcasting means radio and television. It is a unique area of specialization in the study of Mass Communication. I can authoritatively say that Broadcasting is 80 percent Mass Communication because of its social impact on the audience.”

Throughout her career, Adamu achieved numerous accolades, including being awarded Best Lecturer by the graduating students of the department in 2018.

She was also instrumental in establishing the ABU FM studio project, serving as its pioneer coordinator for ten years.

Adamu’s legacy extends beyond her academic achievements. She was a strong advocate for girl education and offered words of encouragement to women striving to excel in their professions.

“Women should go to school and at the same time have a trade to fall back on. They should be hardworking and committed to work and dedicated,” she advised.

Funeral arrangements for the Professor are yet to be announced by her family.