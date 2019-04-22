ABU To Honour Aliko Dangote, Hassan Sunmonu At 41st Convocation

Advertisement

The authorities of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, will confer a Honorary Doctorate Degree on Alhaji Aliko Dangote during its 41st convocation slated for Saturday, April 27.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Abdullahi Ahmed-Kundila, and made available to newsmen in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Monday.

He said: ”The university will confer a Doctor of Letters on billionaire business mogul and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON.

“Also, the university will confer a Doctor of Science on a former President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Hassan Sunmonu, OON.

”The two honorary degree recipients will be honoured for their immense contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and humanity in general,” the registrar said.

He added that all was set for the 41st convocation of ABU for the conferment of first degrees, postgraduate diplomas, higher degrees and honorary degrees.

He said, ”There are 15,289 graduands for the convocation. The number is made up of 10,803 first degrees and 4,486 postgraduate degrees.

”The postgraduates comprise 204 PhDs, 12 M.Phil, 3,092 Masters Programmes, 38 Masters in Business Administration (MBA) by Distance Learning and 1,020 Postgraduate Diplomas,” he said.

The registrar gave the breakdown of potential first degreee recipients as follows: first class (81) , second class upper ( 2,043) , second class lower (6,885), third class (1,502), pass degrees (114 )and unclassified degrees (178).

He also said that 15 best graduating students from the 2017/2018 academic session from across all the faculties of the university would receive different prizes at the event.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor to the university, would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

He added that Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State would be the Chief Host.

NAN