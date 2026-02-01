Abuja @ 50: Coalition Seeks Constitutional Reforms For Indigenous Inclusion

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a coalition of indigenous groups, has called on the Federal Government and the FCT Administration to address decades of injustice, human rights violations, and marginalisation faced by the original inhabitants of Abuja.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the then-Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed, on the 3rd of February 1976, announced the relocation of Nigeria’s capital from Lagos to Abuja.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Coordinator of the FCT Senior Citizens Forum, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, said that FCT’s 50 years of existence are shadowed by a complex legacy for those who first called this land home.

He said: “50 years ago, a new national capital, envisioned as a symbol of unity for all Nigerians, was born on our land. Today, Abuja stands as a vibrant, bustling symbol of Nigeria’s political and administrative life.

“The creation of Abuja brought rapid urbanisation, but it also brought significant hardship for us. Our people have faced relentless marginalisation, displacement from our ancestral lands spanning 8,000 square kilometres, and continuous human rights violations, including forced evictions and near-zero political representation.

“These injustices have left deep scars on our communities that called this land home long before the capital’s establishment”.

Dara framed the 50th anniversary not only as a moment for celebration but as an urgent call to action for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

“We are calling on President Tinubu and Minister Wike to be the architects of a new, inclusive chapter. They must introduce policies that carry us along in all aspects of governance.

“We demand the opportunity to benefit from governance, just like citizens in every other state of Nigeria. It is time to carry the indigenous people along in all aspects of governance and ensure we benefit from the development of our land.

“This forum is demanding that the authorities ensure fair compensation and dignified resettlement for those displaced by development projects. Protect the cultural heritage and land rights of the original inhabitants.

“Promote inclusive governance that guarantees indigenous communities a voice in decisions affecting their lives and futures, and uphold human rights and prevent further violations in the name of progress,” he said.

He stressed the need for constitutional and administrative reforms that grant the FCT’s indigenous population equitable representation and access to political offices, economic opportunities, and social amenities.

“As Abuja turns 50, the message from us, the original inhabitants, is clear: that the promise of a unifying capital must include justice and prosperity for all who reside within it, especially those whose ancestry is rooted in its soil.

“As we honour the past, we must look to a just future. Let us work together, government, civil society, and all residents, to build an FCT that is truly inclusive, just, and prosperous for everyone, starting with those who first called it home,” he said.