Abuja Airport: FEC Approves N92.1bn For Second Runway Project

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N92.123bn for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In 2015, the sum of N63.5bn was approved for the project. The cost has however been reviewed upward by N28.6bn to N92.12bn.

The development is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Announcing the development on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said after the virtual meeting chaired by the President that the fund will be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

He further disclosed that the project will be delivered in the next 12 months.

Buhari had on Tuesday during the inauguration of the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to source funding for the second runway project at the Abuja Airport.