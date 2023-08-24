Abuja Building Collapse: 2 Confirmed Dead As Wike Visits Scene [PHOTOS]

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least two persons have been confirmed dead following a building collapse in the Garki District of Abuja.

The Head of Public Affairs of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isa, confirmed this to THE WHISTLER when our correspondent visited the scene of the building collapse.

She said 37 persons have been rescued from the building which served residential and commercial purposes, while bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited in a morgue.

According to Isa, the building collapsed around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday during a heavy downpour.

Rescue operations to pull more people out of the rubble are still ongoing and THE WHISTLER can confirm the presence of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, at the collapse site.

