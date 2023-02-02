Abuja Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 20 Hospitalized

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three persons have been reported dead while no fewer than 20 people rescued from the rubbles of a building that collapsed in Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja has been taken to the hospital by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

THE WHISTLER earlier reported the collapse of a three-storey building located at the 7th Avenue area of Estate.

Earlier reports revealed two fatalities but officials of NEMA said the toll increased by one after one of the victims died in an undisclosed hospital.

An official who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity noted, “three were fatally injured but we cannot come to a quick conclusion for now because operations are ongoing”.

The officials added that 20 victims were currently at an undisclosed hospital receiving medications.

THE WHISTLER gathered that an unspecified number of victims were still trapped in the rubble as of press time as the rescue operation continues.

The building is said to have collapsed due to the use of substandard materials.

Over 50 labourers were said to be at the site when the building collapsed,

Officials said they could not ascertain the number of those still trapped.

Present at the scene of the collapse were officials of NEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Red Cross, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Fire Service and the Nigeria Police.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar, had earlier pledge the support of the command to aid the formation of regulatory bodies in Abuja.