Abuja Building Materials Market On Fire

The Dei-dei building materials market along Kubwa-Zuba expressway has been set ablaze following civil unrest in the area.

The crisis which has resulted in the destruction of properties amidst clashes left people scampering for safety, as three churches have reportedly been burnt

According to an eyewitness , Friday Omeje, who spoke to THE WHISTLER, the riot started when a commercial motorcyclist had an accident while his passenger, a woman, died in the process.

Mr Omeje said, “I was surprised when I saw people running for safety. What happened was that a biker(Okada) carrying a woman had an accident and the woman fell on the express when an oncoming vehicle ran over her and she died on the spot.

“So relatives of the woman then called some military personnel who rushed to the venue and started arresting okada men, beating them, and burning their bikes. That was when the whole thing escalated, and other Hausa guys picked it up.

BREAKING: There is a civil unrest at Deidei building material market along Kubwa-Zuba express. Properties destroyed amidst clash.



Security operatives have been deployed as of the time of this report. pic.twitter.com/iQRBmBjUXO — ABUJA FACTS (@Abuja_Facts) May 18, 2022

“People on the whole of the Deidei axis were just running to pick their children from school after the crisis hit the building material market.”

However, security operatives have been deployed as of the time of this report.

The security operatives including the Civil Defence, Police, and Soldiers had arrived at the scene as of the time our correspondent got there.

They successfully dispersed the rioters even as rain further quenched the rising tension around the area.

THE WHISTLER had contacted the Federal Capital Territory Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, on the issue, but she said she would get back to our correspondent after confirming the incident.