Abuja Court Strikes Out Wife’s Application To Refund N60,000 Bride Price To Husband

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The FCT Customary Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja has struck out a divorce application filed by one L. Yemi seeking to return N60,000 bride price to her husband, Shedrack.

Advertisement

Yemi told the court that while Shedrack paid her bride price on 30th October, 2021, their parents were yet to bless them and allow them hold a marriage ceremony.

She added that Shedrach’s parents have not accepted her despite her family accepting his bride price.

“Up till date, the blessing of marriage is yet to hold.

“The Respondent’s mother has told the petitioner that she is not welcome into their family but he is still in love with me.

“I cannot go into a family that I am not welcome by the family members,” she stated in process seen by THE WHISTLER, in Suit No: FCT/CC/BWR/CV/42/2022.

Advertisement

She therefore urged the court to “grant me divorce” and “order the respondent to collect his bride price paid on me, N60,000 only.”

However, a three-man panel led by Honorable Cyprian Okwuonye struck out the case because parties were absent for much of the proceedings.

“It seems they have abandoned this case. It is hereby struck out for want of diligent prosecution,” the court held.