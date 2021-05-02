Abuja Craft Operators Reject Reappointment Of Otumba Runsewe As NCAC DG

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The reappointment of Otumba Segun Runsewe as the director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has been described as detrimental to the promotion of arts and culture by the Abuja Arts and Culture Heritage Association(AACHA).

Lawal Shua’ibu Mohammed, secretary general of the association stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

Mohammed said Otumba Runsewe should not have been reappointed because ‘he masterminded the closure of Abuja Arts and Crafts Village since 2018 for selfish reasons’.

He said, “For me, this government is not sincere. This is the same person that killed this department. It’s piteous for this kind of thing to happen.

“Let the Buhari government investigate his achievements both in the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and his first tenure as DG, NCAC.”

The president of the association, Kanayo Chukwumezie, also said, “His reappointment is undeserved with the continued lockdown of the Crafts Village that has thrown hundreds of Nigerians on the street, unemployment market and blocked sources of revenue for the government.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, reappointed Segun Runsewe director-general of the NCAC as announced by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Head of media, NCAC, Mr Chas Nwam, did not respond to messages sent to him for reactions. A source in the agency, who did not want to be mentioned, said the village was closed because it was turned into ‘a criminal den’.

The chairman, Board of Trustees of the association, Alhaji Mustapha Kidama, however, described the allegation as ‘trumped up’.

Abuja Arts and Crafts Village was shut in 2018 on the orders of Otumba Runsewe.