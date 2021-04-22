Abuja Craft Village Operators Lament Closure, Say 8 Members Dead Due To Hardship

56 SHARES Share Tweet

At least eight active members of the African Arts and Cultural Heritage Association, operating at the Arts and Craft Village, Abuja, have died since the closure of the village in 2018.

THE WHISTLER reports that the closure was on the orders of the director general of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Otunba Segun Runsewe.

According to Lawal Shuibu Mohammed, secretary general of the association, life has not been easy for the erstwhile operators as their sources of livelihood ‘vanished’ with the shutdown of the craft village.

He told our correspondent in an exclusive interview that, “I tell you that things have not been easy again. Many of us have even lost their lives. I can name them: Ogbonna, Chimaroke, Ibrahim, Baba Jamaare. Many of us have lost our means of livelihood. Some people cannot even take care of their children again. Some of our members cannot even eat two times a day. The fire that burnt the village in 2017 worsened our situation. Many lost everything they invested there. So far, we lost about eight persons.

“I want President Buhari to hear from us. We have done our best by voting him to power. We even killed a cow in arts and craft village after his victory. It is our solidarity for him. We know that he is competence. He is a just leader. That is why we voted for him. But since that time, it has not been easy for us again. Since Buhari assumed power, it has been one problem to the other. Unfortunately, we have lost our sources of livelihood during his time. I plead with him in his effort and capacity to take us back to arts and craft village so that we can continue our legitimate businesses.

“Everything being said about us is by those who have a different agenda from Buhari’s good governance. If they claim there are criminals, we have DSS, police, NIA that come there. Let them fish them out. Let them investigate properly. How come they have not arrested anybody? The calibre of people that visit the village tells the story: expatriates, ministers, tourists. The Queen of England visited our village when she came to Nigeria. They were coming to appreciate our cultural heritage.”

Mr Mohammed blamed Otunba Runsewe for their ordeal. He also appealed to President Buhari to identify and work with public office-holders that can champion his just administration. In his words, “Runsewe, I believe, has come for something different. This is unlike other DGs that came to promote the culture of our people. Runsewe came with unfulfilled promises. He promised to provide us with a fire service station, rebuild the place and restore us back. It’s now over four years and nothing has happened. That place is abandoned. Only the roofs of 75 huts were changed. It has only turned to chalets. People bribe security people there, and go there to enjoy themselves. We know what is going on there. That is the legacy our arts and craft village has turned to, courtesy of DG Runsewe.”

Our correspondent reports that the group, on 18th March, 2018, wrote to the chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, to intervene. According to the letter entitled ‘locking of arts and craft village and rendering over 300 persons jobless’, signed by Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, president; Alhaji Mustapha Kidama, chairman, Board of Trustees, and Lawal M’hd Shua’ibu, secretary, the body stated that, “We are legally doing the business of promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, thereby boosting the Nigerian tourism industry. There is hardly any expatriate or foreign visitor to Abuja that has not visited the arts and craft village. But this village has been under constant threat of extinction. Our sources of livelihood are confiscated by this action.

“More than 90% of our members have paid their rent up to June 2017 as directed by Otunba Runsewe. Most of these payments were done between September and December 2017. He said that he was revising the rate for July 2017 upwards and asked that we do not pay till he gives the new rate. This lockup has affected over two thousand Nigerians as we have sales people we pay salaries. We also have trainees, families and other dependants that we provide for as well as other social responsibilities. Otunba also illegally used EFCC to freeze our association’s account and private accounts of our president with false and fictitious petitions. Allowing this to continue will mean inflicting more hardship on us Nigerians and adding to the growing unemployment market.”

A source, on condition of anonymity, told our reporter that, “The village was shut on 10th February 2018, and had remained closed despite court orders for its re-opening. Our members are subjected to untold hardship. It started with a mysterious fire incident in December 2017 that razed a part of the village. Then this closure. We managed to get a temporary space at the Millennium Park. To our surprise FCT Development Control demolished it on 12th October 2018 without notice. Anywhere we go, they follow us. The closure is even illegal because there is a court order restraining it. Before we began the erection of the temporary structure, we did inform FCT Parks and Recreation Department. We erected 108 shops. Some have been roofed while some are about to be completed. Development Control people monitored the work until we were almost through, then they marked them and demolished them without notice. President Buhari should intervene.”

Efforts to speak with the head of public relations, NCAC, did not yield results, but a source, who does not want his name mentioned, alleged that, “The operators turned the village to a criminal den. Maybe the matter is in the hands of the police.”