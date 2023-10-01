ABUJA: Don’t Build On Revoked Lands, Wike Warns Residents

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has issued a stern warning to land owners against starting construction on any land revoked by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Muktar Galadima, the Director of the FCT Department of Development Control, issued the warning after officials of the department prevented some landowners from developing on their properties after a recent revocation order.

Accompanied by security personnel, the officials confiscated construction equipment on-site, and some workers were dispersed, with others detained for identification.

THE WHISTLER reported that the FCT minister ordered the revocation of approximately 165 plots of land, as indicated in a document signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adeola, on September 21, 2023.

The revocation was prompted by violations and breaches of the terms of land development as outlined in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

During the operation, Galadima revealed to the newsmen that the department took action based on information that some landowners had returned to the revoked properties to resume work, emphasizing that those who fail to comply may face prosecution.

“So, we are on this operation to ensure that all the revoked plots, nobody goes back and works on them, and also to use this opportunity to call on the public that any revoked property that somebody is trying to work on, definitely the Administration will not only remove such structures, but will also ensure prosecution of the person involved.

“The revocation just commenced last week and then we just got information that some people wanted to go back to site, and we have already intimated our officials to be on the watch out, to make sure that nobody goes back to work, because any officials found wanting will be severely dealt with in accordance with the laid down civil service rules and regulations,” Galadima said.

The director also mentioned that he had no knowledge of any reports indicating that some landowners had filed lawsuits to seek resolution.

He emphasized that even if such legal actions were underway, the court processes needed to be officially communicated to the FCTA.