ABUJA: DSS Confirms US Intelligence On Terrorists’ Threat, Asks Residence To Be Alert

The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked Nigerians to remain calm following an intelligence issued by the United States (US) Embassy on Sunday.

The DSS in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the US Embassy intelligence, saying it had issued similar warnings in the recent past.

The statement called on the populace to stay alert and assist security agencies with useful information.

The US Embassy issued an advisory after disclosing a threat of terror attacks in some parts of the country, especially Abuja.

The security alert also revealed likely targets of the attacks to include government infrastructure, schools, churches and related places.

The DSS while reacting to this assured that

necessary precautions are being taken by law enforcement agencies to ensure such threats are futile.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja,” the statement read.

Following the Kuje Prison break in July, security agencies had warned about likely security breaches.

The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) is on the top of the suspects’ list of security agencies due to its reported plan to expand its territorial dominance to the North Central part of Nigeria, away from its North East base where it has come under heavy military onslaught.