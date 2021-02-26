ABUJA: Gunmen Invade Kubwa Again, Kidnap 2, Shoot Vigilante Members

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown gunmen have again kidnapped two persons from their residence in Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

According to reports, the armed men reportedly abducted a man identified simply as Peter, and his brother-in-law, at Gbazango extension of Kubwa.

The assailants invaded their residence and shot sporadically into the air before whisking them away to an unknown location, The Punch reports.

Some members of a vigilante group were said to have tried to prevent the abduction, but were shot by the gunmen.

Recall that a similar incident occurred in Kubwa, where a journalist with The Punch Newspaper, Okechukwu Inodim, was kidnapped at his residence but was released 48 hours after payment of ransom.