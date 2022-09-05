Abuja Hangout Spot Demolished After Hoodlums Gunned Down Officer

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation centre in the Wuye district of Abuja after a security officer was killed there.

Security operatives were said to have raided the recreation centre for violating the 7pm closing time designated for parks when the officer was killed.

The raid followed the failure of the operator of the demolished garden to heed several notices against violation of the policy.

In July 2022, the FCTA said that all recreational parks in the nation’s capital must close at 7 pm daily in line with the administration’s policy.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who led the demolition told journalists that there was no going back on the enforcement of the 7 pm closing time.

Shuaibu further revealed that the operator of the recreation centre had been arrested and would be prosecuted for violating the regulations.

He added that the owner’s failure to obey the administration’s policy created the situation that led to the death of the officer.

“Just last week at a park, called Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7 pm

“This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations.

“Especially in the Lungi Crescent Wuse II District, several enforcement notices have been served to the affected allottees.

“However, some are proving to be recalcitrant. This will never be acceptable to the administration. Appropriate stern action including revocation will be meted out to those allocations.

“Park owners should remember that at the time of applying for gardens, they were given a copy of the official gazette for parks and gardens operations, to which they agreed to, but have decided not to abide by them.

“This is not accepted, the FCT Administration vehemently condemns flagrant violation and is ready to prosecute and violator,” Shuaibu said.