Abuja-Kaduna Railway Train Services To Remain Suspended Until Kidnapped Victims Are Rescued — Minister

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has ruled out every possibility of reopening train services along Abuja-Kaduna until all the kidnap victims of the train attack are released and reunited with their families.

Sambo revealed this in Abuja when he embarked on an inspection tour of the Idu and Kubwa train stations.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation had suspended the operation of the train service linking Abuja to Kaduna on March 29, after terrorists attacked the train around Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna.

During the attacks on the train carrying 362 passengers, 62 were confirmed kidnapped by government officials.

Four months later, 27 out of the abducted passengers have been released.

“By the grace of God we will make sure that these services resume, but until those things are being achieved. To rescue and reunite those that have been kidnapped with their families and put in place such technologies to ensure that threats to life are eliminated,” the minister said.

The train service was scheduled to resume on May 23, 2022, but the families of the kidnapped train passengers forced the government to reverse the decision to resume operations.

“We will put in place, everything humanly possible by employing the best technology available anywhere in the world to ensure adequate security so as to safeguard life and forestall future recurrences,” he added.

Sambo also dismissed allegations by the families of victims who alleged that the victims are not catered for.

He said they are being taken care of and that the government will not relent until everyone is reunited with their families.