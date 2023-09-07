Abuja Landlord Sues Caretaker For Diverting N1.9m Rent

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A caretaker in Abuja, Michael U., has been charged before the Magistrate Court sitting in Bwari for allegedly converting annual rent for fifteen self-contained rooms to personal use.

Investigative police officer, Okpe Andrew, accused the defendant of criminal breach of trust, cheating , theft and misappropriation contrary to Section 309 of the penal code.

In his charge sheet seen by THE WHISTLER, marked CR/BW/121/2023, the officer said one Henry O. reported Michael at the police station for allegedly squandering house rent of all the tenants in the fifteen rooms.

“That on 22/6/22, he entrusted his fifteen rooms self contain flats located in Bwari to his caretaker to rent and remit to him but when he went to the property on 12/6/2023, he discovered that you have rented all the flats to tenants and could not give satisfactory account of the money,” the charge sheet read.

The total rent allegedly diverted by the caretaker amounted to N1,965,000.

The landlord’s counsel, Idowu O., said the development was revealed to her client upon his return from overseas.

“During investigation you confessed to the crime and you hereby committed and offense,” the police stated in the charge sheet.

But the caretaker denied the allegation.

The court fixed September 16 for hearing.