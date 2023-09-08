ABUJA: ‘Landslide’ Kills 30, Wike Calls For Emergency Meeting

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A landslide as a result of illegal mining activities in the Kuje Area Council of Abuja has killed at least 30 people, according to the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo.

Advertisement

Sabo said that the landslide occurred recently and that the miners who were killed did not have a mining licence.

He called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to take action to prevent further deaths from illegal mining. The council chairman made the disclosure during a familiarisation meeting with the minister on Thursday in Abuja.

Responding to the alleged incident, Wike promised to call for an emergency security meeting with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Commissioner of Police in the FCT.

He also urged the council chairmen to work with him to eliminate illegal mining in the FCT.

In a related development, Wike advised the chairmen of the six area councils in the FCT to constitute a Surveillance Committee in their respective councils to curb insecurity.

Advertisement

He gave the advice while responding to the challenges outlined by the council chairmen during the meeting.

According to Wike, the surveillance committee will help in checking insecurity and activities of illegal mining in communities, which creates an avenue for insecurity.

The chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, had outlined inadequate funds, sanitation, public transportation, land allocation and insecurity, particularly kidnappings, as the major challenges affecting the area councils.

Chiya disclosed that 19 persons were kidnapped in Bwari Area Council on Thursday and urged the minister to come to their aid.

On land allocation, the chairman said that people’s backyards, graveyards, and even churches were being allocated to individuals.

Advertisement

Wike assured the chairmen that he would work with them to address the challenges facing the area councils.

He also called for the cooperation and support of the council chairmen, saying that “we cannot achieve anything without the support of the area council chairmen, it is not possible.”

“We must collaborate and work together for the interest of our people,” he said.