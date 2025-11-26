Abuja Lawyer Returned To Custody After Failing To Meet N5m Bail

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Abuja-based lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, who is standing trial for allegedly cyberbullying Senator Umar Shehu Buba, has been returned to custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) after failing to meet the bail conditions earlier granted by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Abdulrahman was remanded alongside four co-defendants — Daure David (35), Ishaq Muhammed (25), Abdulrashid Musa (30) and Nasir Abubakar (21) — who are being tried with him on an 11-count charge filed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

THE WHISTLER reported on Monday that Justice Rita Offili-Ajumogobia granted Abdulrahman bail but imposed tough conditions which he has been unable to fulfil three days after the ruling, leading to his return to custody.

The judge ordered that the defendant must present two sureties with landed property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with valid Certificates of Occupancy, and that the original documents be deposited with the court registrar.

The sureties were also directed to submit their international passports for the duration of the trial.

Abdulrahman was granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum but ordered to remain in custody until the bail terms are perfected.

The defendants, who were arraigned on October 30 on charges bordering on cyberstalking, cybercrime, defamation and advance fee fraud, pleaded not guilty, and were consequently remanded at the FCID.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/526/2025 and filed on October 6 by police prosecutor Anthony Egwu, Abdulrahman allegedly published a video via his TikTok handle “Kibanna Channel” and his YouTube page, accusing Senator Buba, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, of sponsoring banditry, with the intention of damaging his reputation and inciting public disorder.

One of the counts also alleges that co-defendant Daure David attempted to extort N5 million from the Senator under false pretence that the money was needed to prevent a planned protest against him.

The charge cites offences contrary to Sections 27(1)(b) and 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 (as amended in 2024) and Section 24(1)(5) of the same Act.

The case was subsequently adjourned to December 9 for further mention.