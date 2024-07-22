ABUJA: Mabushi, Kurudu Risk Flood This Week — FEMD

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been warned of potential heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding between July 21 and July 25, 2024.

The prediction indicated that areas most at risk include Mabushi District and Kurudu, a suburb of the federal capital.

Advertisement

According to a statement signed on Monday by Nkechi Isa, the Head of Public Affairs for FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD), the warning came from the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Centre in the Federal Ministry of Environment.

While responding to the early warning, Acting Director General of FEMD, Mrs. Florence Dawon Wenegieme, called on facility managers in the FCT to desist from blocking manholes in Mabushi District to ensure free water flow during heavy rains.

Wenegieme also urged the Abuja Environmental Protection Board to clear all blocked drainages and remove waste in the district to mitigate flooding risks.

Similarly, the Acting DG called on the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to clear blocked drainages and evacuate solid waste dumped indiscriminately in Kurudu to prevent flooding.

Advertisement

She stated that in preparation for potential flooding, the FEMD’s Search and Rescue Team has been placed on alert.

Wenegieme appealed to residents to heed early warnings from the department to ensure the safety of lives and property.

She also reminded residents to use the 112 emergency toll-free number in case of any disaster.