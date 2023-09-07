ABUJA: My Husband Is Always ‘Dirty’, Divorce-Seeking Wife Tells Court

A Customary Court, Bwari-Abuja, has dissolved the marriage between Mrs A.O. Opeyemi and O.J. Ajadi after the wife alleged her husband was always unkempt and always comparing her with his late wife.

In suit number: FCT/CC/BWR/CV/2023, seen by THE WHISTLER, the petitioner, who resides in Bwari, further accused her husband of not being responsible for her wellbeing despite operating a business in Jos.

“The marriage is not blessed with any child.

“I got married to the respondent in accordance with Yoruba native laws and custom of Yoruba people of Ondo State.

“The respondent is not responsible for my well-being.

” That the Respondent is not financially responsible to the family,” the petitioner claimed.

The woman further alleged that the respondent is not making her have a fulfilled life in terms of happiness.

“That the respondent is always unkempt.

“That the respondent has stated several times that my being educated is a threat to his personality.

“That the respondent sister said being with their brother is not making him

support their family.

“That the respondent is always comparing me with his late wife,” the wife claimed further.

Subsequently, she asked for a divorce.

“An order of this Honourable Court to grant me divorce and divorce certificate.

“An order of this Honourable Court asking the respondent to collect back his dowry

of N20, 000.

“And any further orders this Honorable court may deem fit to make in the

circumstances of this suits,” Opeyemi prayed.

Reacting to the allegations, Mr Ajadi in his written response to his wife’s court process, seen by THE WHISTLER, told the three-man panel of the church led by Honorable Uchenna Okwuonye that he understood the contents of his wife’s prayers and allegations.

He asked the court to grant her request.

“I have gone through the claims and I understand it. I am urging this Honorable court to please grant all her (the petitioners’) prayers,” he stated in his response dated June 22, 2023.

In view of the agreement of the parties, Honorable Okwuonye granted the petitioner’s request for divorce.